Head to Head Comparison: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) versus Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 24.64% 22.42% 11.59% Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -162.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Gryphon Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $678.16 million 0.27 $167.16 million $3.38 1.12 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 8.34 -$11.58 million ($142.00) -0.01

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X Financial beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

