Head-To-Head Contrast: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.36 $265.70 million $1.21 11.41

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 49.25% 14.00% 6.56%

Summary

SITE Centers beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

