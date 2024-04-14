Head-To-Head Review: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.23 -$106.20 million ($2.48) -0.29 Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 1.03 $29.00 million $0.12 198.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 5 0 2.57

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 305.52%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -75.83% -55.37% -12.23% Frontier Communications Parent 0.50% 0.56% 0.15%

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

