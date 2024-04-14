Head-To-Head Review: Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) vs. Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Allegion 14.80% 51.95% 14.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Securitas AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Allegion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Securitas AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegion $3.65 billion 3.06 $540.40 million $6.12 20.82

This table compares Securitas AB (publ) and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Securitas AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Securitas AB (publ) and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Securitas AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 5 0 0 2.00

Allegion has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than Securitas AB (publ).

Summary

Allegion beats Securitas AB (publ) on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Securitas North America, Securitas Europe, and Securitas Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers. The company also provides remote video solutions; aviation security services, such as physical security, airline security, hospitality, and consultancy related services; and electronic security services. In addition, it offers fire and safety; enterprise risk management services, such as risk and security management, executive protection, corporate investigations, and due diligence services; and intelligent security and home alarm services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.