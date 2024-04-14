Head to Head Survey: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noodles & Company and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 1 0 2.50 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 253.20%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -1.96% -13.20% -1.20% DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Company and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Noodles & Company and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $503.40 million 0.13 -$9.86 million ($0.22) -6.86 DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services. The International Event Catering division provides event catering and infrastructure services. The Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel division engages in the operation of restaurants and Demel cafés, lounges, and hotels; and retail and airport gastronomy businesses. This segment also operates under the DO & CO, Hédiard, HENRY, and Demel brands. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1981 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.