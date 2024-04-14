Head to Head Survey: Sonendo (SONX) vs. Its Rivals

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Dental equipment & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sonendo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sonendo has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonendo’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -138.88% -121.92% -58.04% Sonendo Competitors -38.90% -107.47% -16.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.7% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Dental equipment & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Dental equipment & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sonendo Competitors 125 236 295 0 2.26

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,983.33%. As a group, “Dental equipment & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 143.68%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $43.87 million -$60.92 million -0.14 Sonendo Competitors $1.43 billion -$41.50 million 0.80

Sonendo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo. Sonendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sonendo rivals beat Sonendo on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

