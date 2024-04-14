Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

HMC stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.