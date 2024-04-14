Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.80 and last traded at C$39.77. Approximately 7,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.71.
Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.73.
