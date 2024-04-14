iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.95. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 6,931 shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 358,731 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

