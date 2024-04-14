IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $497.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

