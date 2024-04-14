Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

