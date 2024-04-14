Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DTE stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

