Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,610,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEM opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

