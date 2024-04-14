Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.54 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.