Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 240,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

