Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $974,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRM opened at $76.02 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

