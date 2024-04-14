Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

