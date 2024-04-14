Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,666,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $88.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

