Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 12,150 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PBT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

