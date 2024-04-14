Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

