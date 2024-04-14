Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

