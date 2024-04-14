Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.16. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

