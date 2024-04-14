Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

