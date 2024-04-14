Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.91 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.