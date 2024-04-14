Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

