Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 27,700 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.22% of Cadiz worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,448 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the first quarter worth $7,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cadiz by 23,359.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 268.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Cadiz by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.80.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.