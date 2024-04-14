Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

