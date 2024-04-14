Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,993 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

