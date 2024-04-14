Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 400 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

