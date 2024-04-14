Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 450 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

