Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

