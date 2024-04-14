Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 626 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SouthState by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 112.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,153 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Profile



SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

