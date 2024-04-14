Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

