Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,597.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,356.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.