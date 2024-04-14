Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

