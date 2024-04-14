Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $294.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

