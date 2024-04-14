Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $545.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 545 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.76), with a volume of 33157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532.50 ($6.74).

Investec Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

