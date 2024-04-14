iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 495,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

