iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keystone Financial Services’ Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 495,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,789,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.