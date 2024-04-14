iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 137,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

