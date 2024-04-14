iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.01. 14,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

