iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 19,126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,473 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

