iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $160.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

