iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,719,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,819,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
OEF opened at $243.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
