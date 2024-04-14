J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

