Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

