Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

