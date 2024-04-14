Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

