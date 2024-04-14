Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,076.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,003.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

