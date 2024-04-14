Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

